Danish Ambassador Meets Kyiv Region's Top Official To Discuss Joint Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine, Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, discussed the implementation of priority projects for Kyiv region.

This was reported by the administration's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Denmark is Ukraine's reliable ally in the fight against Russian aggressors and makes maximum efforts for long-term support to our country. It was the first among the Scandinavian nations to strike a security deal with Ukraine," Kravchenko noted.

According to the official, despite the fact that the largest share of aid is provided at the national level, Denmark actively promotes regional and community-level projects.

It is noted that the main issue discussed during the meeting was enhancing security.

"To this end, we need additional military hardware and vehicles for our mobile anti-aircraft warfare units. Increasing their number would allow to improve the protection of our region's residents against Russian strikes," noted the official.

confirms permission for Ukraine to use F-16 against military targets in Russi

Another issue on the meeting's agenda was the region's reconstruction. Kravchenko recalled that over 17,500 of the 29,000 facilities damaged and destroyed by the Russians have already been restored in the Kyiv region. The priority is housing stock, schools, kindergartens, and hospitals. All that is needed to ensure minimum comfort for people and their return home.

"Quality healthcare. Here we need additional medical equipment to provide affordable, timely, and high-quality services, regardless of which settlement in Kyiv region a person lives in," emphasized the head of the administration.

According to Kravchenko, another aspect is creating a rehabilitation center that would provide services to both military and civilians. There is already a preliminary agreement on the project with the participation of American philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen. "However, it requires significant investment, and we invite other countries and international organizations to join," he added.

The parties also discussed the security situation for kindergartens and schools. In total, more than 1,200 shelters have been set up in educational facilities in Kyiv region, and this work continues. "All children should be able to study and attend daycare. And this is impossible without well-equipped shelters. That's why we count on the support from our partners here as well," added the official.

Another important issue discussed by the parties is the increase of foreign investment, which would allow for developing businesses, creating new jobs, and improving the economic situation.

Kravchenko also thanked the government of Denmark and the Danish people for their tremendous support.

Zelensky invites Singaporean investors to Ukraine Recovery Conference

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in early May, the Danish government allocated 250 million Danish kroner (EUR 33.5 million) for the urgent basic needs of the most vulnerable population strata in Ukraine.