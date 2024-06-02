UNRWA: Gaza Needs Sufficient Food Aid To Avoid Famine

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jun 3 (NNN-MENA) – An official from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza, said yesterday that, people in the besieged Palestinian enclave need sufficient food aid to avoid famine.

“There is no safe zone in the enclave, and the humanitarian crisis is getting more complex,” Inas Hamdan, UNRWA acting public information officer in Gaza, said in a live interview in Cairo, with Egypt's state-linked Al-Qahera News television network.

She said, shelter centres in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis and central Gaza are crowded with Palestinians fleeing from Rafah, the enclave's southernmost city, amid Israeli attacks, adding that,“the number of people accumulated in each centre is approximately 16,000.”

She noted that, UNRWA teams are trying to provide health services and distribute food supplies to the shelters, which need sufficient food aid to avoid famine.

At least 36,439 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed by the Zionist forces, and more than 82,627 others injured, up to yesterday, according to the figures released by the Gaza health authorities.– NNN-MENA