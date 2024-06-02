Saudi Foreign Minister Arrives In Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud arrived in Kuwait in official visit on Sunday. Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received the Saudi minister and his accompanying delegation. The two sides will hold the second meeting of the (Kuwaiti-Saudi) Coordination Council scheduled to take place tomorrow. (end) nma

