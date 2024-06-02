Digital Logistics Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future Cisco System, Eurotech S.P.A

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital Logistics market to witness a CAGR of 16.42 % during the forecast period (2023-2029).The Latest Released Digital Logistics Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Digital Logistics market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Digital Logistics market.The Digital Logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD 325800.9 Million at a CAGR of 16.42 % from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 545800.8 Million.The Major Players Covered in this Report: Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), GT Nexus (United States), Infosys Ltd. (India), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (United States), JDA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), SAP AG (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany).Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @Definition:Digital logistics refers to the use of digital technologies and data-driven solutions to optimize and streamline various aspects of logistics and supply chain management. It encompasses a wide range of technologies and strategies aimed at improving the efficiency, visibility, and overall performance of the logistics and supply chain processes.Market Trends:Supply Chain Resilience: The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience. Companies are investing in digital technologies to create more robust and adaptable supply chains capable of responding to unexpected disruptions.Market Drivers:Technological Advancements: Advances in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and cloud computing, provide the foundational infrastructure for digital logistics.These technologies enable data collection, analysis, and sharing across the supply chain.Market Opportunities:Real-Time Visibility: Digital logistics provides real-time visibility into the entire supply chain, enabling companies to track the movement of goods, monitor inventory levels, and respond promptly to disruptions.This visibility helps reduce lead times, enhance decision-making, and improve overall operational efficiency.Get Complete Scope of Work @ ?utm_source=Tarusha_EIN&utm_id=TarushaThe titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Digital Logistics market segments by Types: Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, OtherDetailed analysis of Digital Logistics market segments by Applications: Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), GT Nexus (United States), Infosys Ltd. (India), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (United States), JDA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), SAP AG (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany).Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:. The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.). North America (United States, Mexico & Canada). South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.). Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.). Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:. -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Digital Logistics market by value and volume.. -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Digital Logistics market.. -To showcase the development of the Digital Logistics market in different parts of the world.. -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital Logistics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.. -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Digital Logistics market.. -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Digital Logistics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.The market is segmented by Global Digital Logistics Market Breakdown by Application (Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, Others) by Type (Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Other) by Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premise) by Industry Verticals (Automotive, Government, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Science, Telecommunication and IT, Industrial, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA.Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @Key takeaways from the Digital Logistics market report:– Detailed consideration of Digital Logistics market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Digital Logistics market-leading players.– Digital Logistics market latest innovations and major procedures.– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Digital Logistics market for forthcoming years.Enquire for customization in Report @Major highlights from Table of Contents:Digital Logistics Market Study Coverage:. It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Digital Logistics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.. Digital Logistics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.. Digital Logistics Market Production by Region Digital Logistics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Digital Logistics Market Report:. Digital Logistics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers. Digital Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers. Digital Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029). Digital Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029). Digital Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Other}. Digital Logistics Market Analysis by Application {Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, Others}. Digital Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Digital Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing. Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Major questions answered:. What are influencing factors driving the demand for Digital Logistics near future?. What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Digital Logistics market growth?. What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?. How feasible is Digital Logistics market for long-term investment?Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. 