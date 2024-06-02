Mexico Begins Historic Elections
(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, June 3 (IANS) Mexico's electoral authority has begun the largest electoral process in the country's history, in which Mexicans will elect a new President.
In addition to the presidency, more than 98.5 million eligible voters will elect 128 Senators and 500 Deputies of Mexico's bicameral Congress, as well as nine Governors of Mexico City, Chiapas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatan, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
In 32 states of the country, local legislatures and city councils will also be renewed, as well as 1,612 mayors and 972 local deputies.
