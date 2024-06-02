4 IQ Services To Host Internship And Training Event At Raj Aangan Resort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 4 IQ Services, a leading provider of IT solutions, is pleased to announce an internship and training event for students in Jaipur and surrounding areas. The event will be held on Monday, June 18th, 2024, at Raj Aangan Resort.The event aims to provide students with an opportunity to learn about 4 IQ Services and the exciting internship opportunities available within the company. It will also feature a four-hour training session on the latest technologies and trends in the IT industry.4 IQ Services welcomes all students from BCA, BTech (CS), BSc IT, MSc IT, and MCA programs to attend this free event. Breakfast and tea will be provided.Event Details:Date: Monday, June 18th, 2024Time: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PMLocation: Raj Aangan Resort, Partakar Colony, Mansarovar, JaipurSpeakers:Sourabh Sharma, Founder of 4 IQ ServicesVikas Sharma, CTO of 4 IQ ServicesStudents interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance by emailing [email address] or calling [phone number].About 4 IQ Services:4 IQ Services is a leading provider of IT solutions, specializing in software development, web design, and digital marketing. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that help businesses achieve their goals.Media Contact:Sourabh SharmaFounder4 IQ Services...+91 82908 89988We look forward to welcoming you to our internship and training event.

