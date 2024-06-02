PICKLEGLASSTM Launches INFINITYGATETM, Smart Lock Door System For Soundproof Glass Pickleball And Tennis Courts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PICKLEGLASSTM SOUNDPROOF GLASS PICKLEBALL COURT

INFINITYGATETM SMART LOCK GLASS DOOR

INFINITYGATETM SAINT CHARLES COUNTRY CLUB, IL

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PICKLETILETM, a pioneering company in sports construction, has successfully launched INFINITYGATETM, a revolutionary smart lock door system specifically designed for PICKLEGLASSTM soundproof glass pickleball and courts. This innovative system sets a new benchmark in security, convenience, and operational efficiency for amenity development and sports facilities.PICKLETILETM is positioned for exponential growth this summer with the nationwide rollout of the PICKLEGLASSTM court system. This innovative solution has garnered attention from some of the nation's most prominent developers, including Toll Brothers and other industry leaders, who have scheduled installations in the coming months. As interest continues to grow, PICKLETILETM is set to revolutionize the space with its cutting-edge technology and superior design.**WHAT IS PICKLEGLASSTM**PICKLEGLASSTM is a state-of-the-art soundproof glass system for pickleball and tennis courts, disrupting the status quo with its advanced functionality, superior soundproofing technology, and sleek, contemporary design. PICKLEGLASSTM offers unparalleled features , including 50% sound reduction and a 360-degree panoramic glass enclosure, designed to transform the sports viewing experience. With robust galvanized SPHC steel columns and 1/2-inch explosion-proof tempered glass, it achieves a 50% noise reduction with an STC rating of 35, ensuring maximum safety and clarity. Additionally, PICKLEGLASSTM can withstand winds of 125-200 MPH, providing boundless panoramic views and vibrant, evenly distributed illumination through a curated 300W LED lighting system.**WHAT IS INFINITYGATETM**INFINITYGATETM represents the future of sports facility management , combining advanced security features with seamless integration into reservation systems, significant revenue generation, and cost savings. Facility owners and managers can now enjoy enhanced security, streamlined operations, and new monetization opportunities, all while providing an exceptional user experience. Our single and double door INFINITYGATETM designs come fully equipped with the most advanced smart lock technology, offering both security and convenience in one comprehensive package.**AUTOMATE LOCK SCHEDULE**INFINITYGATETM provides unparalleled control over court access with its customizable locking schedule. Facility managers can easily set approved hours of access, ensuring that courts are secure and accessible only during designated times. This feature not only enhances security but also streamlines operations, providing peace of mind to both facility owners and users. Moreover, all these controls can be conveniently managed from a mobile device, adding an extra layer of flexibility and ease of use.**KEY ACCESS INTEGRATIONS**The security of sports facilities is paramount, and INFINITYGATETM excels by offering multiple access options to suit various needs. The system can establish a new security framework or seamlessly integrate into an existing one, utilizing the latest advancements in smart lock technology. INFINITYGATETM supports a variety of access methods, including secure PINs, key fobs, phone apps, and hotel cards. This flexibility allows facilities to choose the most suitable option or combine several methods to enhance security and user convenience.**MANAGE RESERVATIONS SOFTWARE**INFINITYGATETM integrates seamlessly with CourtReserve, the industry's leading court management software. CourtReserve is an all-in-one reservation and club management platform designed to help facilities run smoothly and confidently. With this integration, managing court reservations becomes simple and efficient. Users can easily book court time, while facility managers can oversee scheduling and availability with ease. This streamlined process ensures a hassle-free experience for both players and administrators.**MONETIZE COURT TIME**One of the standout features of INFINITYGATETM is its ability to transform court time into a revenue-generating opportunity. The system supports a point-of-sale model that allows facilities to charge for court time via included software integrations. This capability enables autonomous transactions, eliminating the need for staff to manage court access or process payments. With INFINITYGATETM, facility owners and managers can explore new use cases and unlock unprecedented potential for revenue generation.About PICKLETILETMPICKLETILETM is an innovative company dedicated to developing advanced solutions for sports construction. Based in Austin, Texas, PICKLETILETM is committed to enhancing the functionality, security, and user experience of sports facilities worldwide.For further information about PICKLEGLASSTM and its transformative impact on sports facilities, visit .

