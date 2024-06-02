Former Iranian President Announces His Candidacy For New Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was Iranian president from 2005-2013,has registered to run in the new presidential election, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

On May 30, the commencement of presidential candidateregistration was announced by Ahmad Vahidi, Iran's of theInterior.

Anyone interested in seeking public office has five days fromthe date of this notice to apply with the of the Interior, all registered candidates will have their candidacyexamined within seven days.

On June 11, it will announce the final roster of acceptedcandidates, and there will be fifteen days for each candidate torun for office after the list is published.

The special presidential election in Iran will be held on June28.

In the event that no candidate obtains a minimum threshold ofvotes, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff election onJuly 5.

To note, due to the May 19 helicopter disaster that killedPresident Ebrahim Raisi and eight others, including ForeignMinister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several state officials, Iranis holding its 14th presidential election.

According to Iran's constitution, a new election must be heldwithin the next 50 days following the death of a president.