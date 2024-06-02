4.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Tajikistan
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred in Tajikistan, Azernews reports.
The tremor occurred in the depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenterof the earthquake was located 44 kilometers from the administrativecenter of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan.
No casualties or damage were reported
