Ukraine's Zelenskyy Meets US Defence Secretary In Singapore

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday he had a"very good" meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin inSingapore, as he seeks to rally support for Kyiv while a Russianoffensive gains ground, Azernews reports.

Zelenskyy met with Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-LaDialogue, a major security forum attended by defence officials fromaround the world.

The meeting came after Washington decided to partially liftrestrictions on using US-provided weapons to strike inside Russia,which Zelenskyy has hailed as a "step forward".

Asked about the meeting by reporters as he left the room, theUkrainian president said it was "very good". Austin made nocomment.

A US official travelling with Austin had told AFP the pair wouldmeet to "discuss the current battlefield situation in Ukraine andto underscore US commitment to ensuring Ukraine has what it needsto defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression".