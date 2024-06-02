In Prague, Russian-Speaking Foreigners Attack Volunteers Raising Money For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the centre of Czech Prague, volunteers collecting donations for Ukraine near the Prague Maidan stand were attacked by two Russian-speaking foreigners.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Prague International.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, 1 June, was highlighted by a posted by one of the volunteers on social media.

The video shows a man and a woman speaking Russian trying to attack the volunteers.

At one point, the man says in German with a Russian accent that "he is German".

The video contains foul language

The police confirmed that their officers had arrived at Staromysl Square because of a conflict between two groups of foreigners.

"Criminal investigators are investigating the circumstances of the incident and finding out what happened," said police spokeswoman Eva Kropacheva, adding that no one was detained.

The video shows that the incident took place near a stand belonging to an organisation working in the Czech Republic to support Ukraine and raise money for it. The stand itself was subsequently damaged.

Later, the alleged participant in the incident wrote in Ukrainian on social media: "I got into a fight with a Russian woman in the centre of Prague. There is blood in the cracks of the phone, my shirt is all bloody".

FM: Ukraine should be able to defend itself with strikes against Russi

"The Prague Maidan is one of the largest Ukrainian non-profit organisations in the Czech Republic, which has been actively helping Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit , which he called an important step towards a just peace.