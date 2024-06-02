Enemy Attacks Infrastructure Of Shostka District Of Sumy Region With MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 2 June, Russia launched an MLRS attack on the infrastructure of the Shostka district of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on 2 June, Russians fired at infrastructure facilities in the Shostka district with multiple rocket launchers. All necessary services are working at the scene," the statement said.

Two killed, three wounded in enemy strike on Krasnopillia community inregion

The consequences of the attack are being clarified. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

As reported, on 29 May, a 62-year-old man was wounded in the shelling of Shostka district.