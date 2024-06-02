Zelensky: Russian Troops Attacked Ukraine With Missiles, Cabs And Drones Almost 1000 Times In Week
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In one week, Russian troops launched almost 1,000 strikes with various types of missiles, anti-aircraft guns, and attack drones.
According to Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his Telegram .
"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops have launched almost 1,000 strikes with missiles of various types, guided bombs (CABs), and attack drones," the statement reads.
The President stressed that it is possible to protect life in Ukraine with a sufficient number of air defence systems . "We also need to provide our soldiers with the necessary weapons with the required range, to put pressure on the terrorist state so that Russia does not have time to adapt.
"Russian terror must lose. The world is capable of ensuring this," the President stressed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Asian countries to take part in bringing a just peace to Ukraine and restoring the effectiveness of international law.
