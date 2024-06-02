Enemy Strikes Borivska Andriivka With Four Bombs And Izium With Iskander-M Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian struck Borivska Andriivka village in the Izium district with four UMPB D30 aerial guided bombs, and the city of Izium with an Iskander-M missile.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"At about 10:00, the occupiers launched air strikes on Borivska Andriivka village. Two residential buildings caught fire. An 86-year-old woman was injured. According to preliminary data, Russian military struck the village with four UMPBs D30," the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, on June 2, at about 05:10, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the town of Izium.

"The buildings of a medical institution were damaged. The enemy likely used an Iskander-M missile," the prosecutor's office added.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code) have been launched.

As reported, at about 10 a.m. on June 2, Russian troops attacked Borivska Andriivka in the Izium district. According to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, two people were injured.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office