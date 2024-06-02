Russian Army Attacks Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery And Drones
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops continued to shell the Nikopol district throughout the day, using artillery and drones. An infrastructure facility was damaged.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"12 enemy attacks. Two of them were attacks with heavy artillery and 10 more were conducted with the use of kamikaze drones. The Nikopol district was subjected to enemy shelling throughout the day. The district center and several settlements in the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovsk rural communities were also affected. An infrastructure facility sustained damage,” the post reads. Read also:
No people were injured, Lysak said.
As reported, on the morning of June 2, Russian troops attacked the Marhanets community and Nikopol, without causing any casualties.
