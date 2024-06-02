Ukrenergo To Introduce Restrictions On Electricity Consumption On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, June 3, restrictions on electricity consumption for industrial and household consumers will be in effect across Ukraine from 00.00 and throughout the day.

According to Ukrinform, National Power Company Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook.

If the limits are exceeded, regional power distribution companies may apply hourly outage schedules for industrial and household consumers.

The power to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday, emergency power outages were canceled in Kyiv city and the Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.