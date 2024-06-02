Ukrenergo To Introduce Restrictions On Electricity Consumption On Monday
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, June 3, restrictions on electricity consumption for industrial and household consumers will be in effect across Ukraine from 00.00 and throughout the day.
According to Ukrinform, National Power Company Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook.
If the limits are exceeded, regional power distribution companies may apply hourly outage schedules for industrial and household consumers. Read also: government
raises electricity
rates for household consumers
The power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.
As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday, emergency power outages were canceled in Kyiv city and the Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
MENAFN02062024000193011044ID1108286974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.