Scholz To Putin: We Will Defend 'Every Square Inch' Of NATO Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that NATO's recent move to strengthen its eastern border is aimed at deterring Russia.

This was reported by Reuters , according to Ukrinform.

"And because the threat from Russia will continue, we and other allies decided last year to deploy additional units to the Baltic states and to station an entire brigade there permanently in future. But this turnaround in security policy is necessary to show Russia: We are prepared to defend every square inch of territory against attacks," Scholz said.

He also said would only be successful from a position of strength.

Scholz added that it was absolutely vital that Baltic states could fully rely on NATO allies jumping to their defence in the event of a Russian attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia is demonstrating that it may be ready to commit aggressive provocations in the Baltic region.