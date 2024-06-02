Czechia Launches Pilot Project For Voluntary Return Of Ukrainians To Home Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Displaced Ukrainians who received the status of temporary protection in the Czech Republic and who intend to return to their home country now have the opportunity to use assistance from the government.

That's according to Prague International , Ukrinform reports.

The of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic has launched a pilot project of voluntary return, in the framework of which the will cover bus tickets and ambulance for the sick.

The project will last from June through November.

The Czech Republic is ready to pay for tickets for up to 400 people, as well as organize medical transportation for a maximum of 30 patients.

The concept of voluntary return was approved by the government in mid-May. Five and a half million crowns has been allocated to this end.

Displaced Ukrainians will be able to use the option of paid voluntary return only once.

As of April, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, nearly 339,000 Ukrainian nationals who fled their home country amid Russia's full-scale invasion stayed in the Czech Republic.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to a survey run by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology at the end of April this year, only half of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic would be ready to return home if the conditions were right.