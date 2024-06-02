Zelensky Congratulats Iceland's President-Elect

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine congratulated Halla Tomasdottir on her victory in the presidential election in Iceland, and expressed gratitude for her country's support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The president of Ukraine stated this via X , reports Ukrinform.

"Congratulations to Halla Tomasdottir on her victory in Iceland's presidential election. I appreciate her strong support for Ukraine and look forward to working together to strengthen the Ukrainian-Icelandic partnership while also ensuring a just and lasting peace in Europe and beyond," Zelensky wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian state also expressed gratitude to Iceland for its support to the Peace Formula and willingness to participate in the inaugural Peace Summit.

Volodymyr Zelensky wished Halla Tomasdottir a successful and fruitful tenure for the benefit of the Icelandic people and“our entire Europe”.

As reported earlier, the presidential election was held in Iceland on Saturday. Halla Tomasdottir won the vote, gaining 34.3% of popular support.

Photo: President's Office