Kuwait Min. Of Social Affairs Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, Sunday, congratulated His Highness sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the new post as Crown Prince.
In a press statement, Al-Huwailah said that His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is one of the Political and national figures who has high diplomacy and great imprints on a local and foreign level, in addition to his efforts ever since he was Social Affairs Miniter until he became Prime Minister.
She added that His Highness the Crown Prince's directives when he was Prime Minister had a wide impact in enhancing integrity, combating corruption, giving priority to the interests of citizens, and achieving Kuwait's development vision, while also commending his role during Covid-19 pandemic and its challenges.
The confidence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in His Highness the Crown Prince comes from his appreciation for the wisdom and experience that His Highness owns, stressed Al-Huwailah, and his keenness to continue the process of progress and prosperity led by the wise leadership.
Al-Huwailah prayed to Allah Almighty to grant His Highness the Crown Prince success and to protect Kuwait, its leadership and people. (end)
kdo
