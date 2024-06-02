Kuwait Info. Mins. Congratulates Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi congratulated, Sunday, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak for being nominated as the by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In a statement to KUNA, Al-Mutairi remarked His Highness the Crown Prince's achievements to his country and his exemplar representation in local, regional, and international spheres. (end) mdm

