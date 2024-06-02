Kuwait Governor Congratulates Crown Prince On Assuming Office
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Governor of Kuwait Capital City sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah congratulated on Sunday His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on assuming office.
A press release by the governate said that Sheikh Abdullah Salem Ali sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Crown Prince, wishing him good health and success. (end)
