Hawally Governor Congratulates Crown Prince On Assuming Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Governor of Hawally Ali Salem Al-Asfar congratulated on Sunday the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on assuming office. A press release by the governate said that Ali Al-Asfar sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Crown Prince wishing him good and success. (end) dm

