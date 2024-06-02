Kuwait Justice Min. Congratulates Crown Prince
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al- Wasmi on Sunday congratulated His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on winning the trust of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by naming him as Crown Prince. (end)
