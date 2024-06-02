Kuwait Justice Min. Congratulates Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al- Wasmi on Sunday congratulated the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak on winning the trust of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by naming him as Crown Prince. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.