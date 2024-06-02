Kuwait PM Receives Congratulations From Palestinian PM On Assuming Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received, Sunday, a phone call from Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa congratulating him on assuming office. Dr. Mustafa wished him success and progress and prosperity to Kuwait. On his part, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad expressed his gratitude and wished a strengthened relationship between Kuwait and Palestine. (end) za

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.