Kuwait Cabinet Pledges Allegiance To Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Cabinet pledged Sunday allegiance to the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince took constitutional oath earlier in the day before the Cabinet in a special meeting held at Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber nominated, in a decree, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled as Crown Prince on Saturday.

At the onset of the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister delivered a speech in which he expressed, on behalf of the ministers, sincere congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince on the Amiri decree appointing him for this post.

His Highness the Prime Minister recalled the achievements and sacrifice made by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled for the sake of the homeland.

His Highness the Prime Minister said that Kuwait is in a new era, calling on all to keep united and cooperative to make further progress for "our dear homeland".

His Highness the Prime Minister wished His Highness the Crown Prince every success in his post to serve the dear homeland, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince highly thanked and appreciated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for this confidence.

His Highness the Crown Prince also expressed appreciation to His Highness the Prime Minister and the ministers for their congratulations, urging them to do their best in order to achieve the vision of His Highness the Amir and meet Kuwait's aspirations. (end)

