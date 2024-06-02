Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations On Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber received on Sunday a congratulatory cable from His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahamd Al-Sabah on the occasion of nominating His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince. (end) sm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.