Islamic Bloc Deplores Terrorist Tag On UN Palestinian Agency
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 2 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday condemned in the "strongest" terms an Israeli attempt to classify the UN agency aiding the Palestinians as a "terrorist" organization, saying it was an effort to undermine the body's work.
The measure is yet another "grave infraction" of established UN laws and conventions, the Jeddah-based bloc said in a statement, underlining the need to allow the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to resume its normal operations, which includes keeping financial aid to the UN agency intact.
Last month, Israel's parliament approved a draft law that seeks to classify UNRWA as a "terrorist organization," drawing large-scale condemnation from the wider Arab region. (end)
