Jordanian-Palestinian Committee Reaches 14 Agreements On Bilateral Cooperation, 2Nd, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

He lauded Jordan's support and backing since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in all international forums, sending aid, establishing field hospitals, and other forms of support.He underlined the need to form a specialized committee to follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the committee meetings , and achieve an increase in trade exchange up to about $1 billion.The committee has discussed mechanisms that will contribute to raising the volume of trade exchange, overcoming the difficulties facing the flow of goods between the two countries, and strengthening trade, economic, industrial and investment relations, in addition to transportation, health, education, tourism, culture, youth, communications, entrepreneurship, social development, relief, and other fields.They also discussed a number of agreements, memoranda of understanding, and executive programs that will be signed at the end of the Joint Higher Committee.The two-day technical committee meetings were chaired by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Dana Zoubi, on the Jordanian side, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of National Economy, Tareq Al-Masri, on the Palestinian side.The meetings were attended by officials and representatives of the private sector in both countries.They were also attended by Ministers of Justice, Ahmad Zayadat, Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, Youth Mohammad Al-Nabulsi, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, Interior, Mazen Faraya, Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Dana Zuabi, Head of the Jordanian Representative Office to the State of Palestine Ambassador Issam Al-Bdour and their Palestinian counterparts.