Jordanian-Palestinian Committee Reaches 14 Agreements On Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The ministerial preparatory committee for the Jordanian-Palestinian Joint Higher Committee, which is scheduled to be held on Monday, reached 14 agreements covering areas to enhance and frame bilateral cooperation in many fields, especially economic spheres, in addition to minutes of the Higher Committee meetings.The meetings of the committee were held in Amman on Sunday, chaired by of Industry, Trade, and Yousef Shamali for the Jordanian side and Minister of National Mohammed Al-Amour for the Palestinian side.Shamali said that holding the committee meetings despite the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip emphasizes Jordan's support under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah for the Palestinian brothers in all circumstances, and providing them with Jordanian expertise and experiences, especially in trade, investment, energy, small and medium enterprises, and other fields."These meetings are one of the forms of deep fraternal relations that bind our two brotherly countries, whose approach has been consolidated by the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and President Mahmoud Abbas and their keenness to upgrade and advance these relations towards more levels of progress," he said, adding that since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Jordanian discourse has been clear in condemning the crimes committed by the Israeli war machine of killing, destruction, and displacement in the Strip and the West Bank.He emphasized that the Palestinian issue, in its current circumstances and its broader context, has topped the Jordanian political, economic, social and cultural agenda to help the people in Gaza through airdrops and land convoys via the King Hussein Bridge and through a relief air bridge from Amman to Al-Arish.