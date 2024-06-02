Foreign Ministry In Contact With Jordanians Held At London Airports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate at the Foreign is in contact with Jordanians being held at several London airports in the UK after they were denied entry upon arrival.According to a statement, Jordanians were denied entry for violation of residency and immigration laws regarding hotel reservations and instructions regarding entry into British territory.The Director of the Operations and Consular Affairs, Sufyan Qudah, confirmed that the Ministry is following up with the competent British authorities on the conditions of detained citizens to secure their return to the Kingdom as quickly as possible and identify reasons leading to preventing them from entering British territory.He urged Jordanians travelling to the UK to adhere to the new electronic visa instructions for entry to Britain (ETA).