King Congratulates Sheikh Sabah On Appointment As Kuwait Crown Prince

6/2/2024 3:03:08 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Kuwait Emir sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressing congratulations on appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah as crown prince of Kuwait.
According to a royal court statement, His Majesty also sent a similar cable to Sheikh Sabah, expressing congratulations on his appointment as crown prince of Kuwait, and wishing him success.

Jordan News Agency

