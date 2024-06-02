King Congratulates Sheikh Sabah On Appointment As Kuwait Crown Prince

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Kuwait Emir Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressing congratulations on appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah as of Kuwait.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty also sent a similar cable to Sheikh Sabah, expressing congratulations on his appointment as crown prince of Kuwait, and wishing him success.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.