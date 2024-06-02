Sidebar Welcomes Kathy Spillar To Discuss Ratification Of The ERA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Executive Director of Feminist Majority Foundation and Executive Editor of MS Magazine, "We need ratification of the ERA to achieve true equality and justice".

- Kathy Spillar, Executive Editor Ms. MagazineMONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Kathy Spillar, Executive Director of Feminist Majority Foundation and Executive Editor of Ms. magazine, to discuss "Constitutional Equal Rights - the Time is NOW!". Spillar discusses why ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) is an essential legal tool to guarantee women's rights. According to Spillar, "Ratification of the ERA would constitutionally prohibit sex discrimination, recognize systemic inequities across different groups of people, and uplift historically marginalized people to achieve true equality and justice". One of the founders of Feminist Majority Foundation, Spillar has been a driving force in executing the organization's diverse programs securing women's rights both domestically and globally since its inception in 1987.Co-host Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law , noted, "The Equal Rights Amendment–first introduced in 1923–offers a potential path to reproductive rights, and arguably, is already the 28th Amendment of the Constitution because it has been ratified by 38 states and approved by two-thirds of both houses of Congress as required by Article V of the Constitution. Kathy does a great job of helping us understand both the history and the current efforts to ratify the ERA."“We are very excited to have Kathy Spillar join us on SideBar,” said cohost Mitchel Winick, dean of Monterey College of Law . "She is an expert in issues related to women's access to reproductive healthcare and has overseen the organization's research and public education activities, law enforcement relations, litigation, as well as grassroots organizing to keep health clinics open in the face of extremist violence. She has played a vital role in the organization's work to mobilize young feminists on college and high school campuses."Prior to co-founding the Feminist Majority Foundation, Spillar served four terms as President of the Los Angeles Chapter of the National Organization for Women, the largest chapter of NOW at the time. She currently serves as a commissioner on the Los Angeles County Women & Girls Initiative. Spillar is a magna cum laude graduate of Texas Christian University (TCU), and holds a Master of Science interdisciplinary degree in Economics and Urban Studies from Trinity University. In 2018, Spillar was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters by TCU.To listen to Kathy Spillar's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

