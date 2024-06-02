عربي


Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Chile

6/2/2024 2:52:07 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 3:53 PM

Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 4:09 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Antofagasta, Chile on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 116 km (72.08 miles), EMSC said.

