Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Chile
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 3:53 PM
Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 4:09 PM
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Antofagasta, Chile on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 116 km (72.08 miles), EMSC said.
