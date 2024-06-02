Soul Serenity & Leadership Conference: Uniting Voices For Global Change In Ghana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join us in Ghana for the Soul Serenity & Leadership Conference, Dec 29-Jan 5, to empower voices & fight child labor! #Leadership #Change

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soul Serenity & Leadership Conference: Uniting Voices for Global Change in GhanaIn a remarkable collaborative effort, Taurea Vision Avant from Profits Club and Britteny Petty have joined forces to launch the inaugural Soul Serenity & Leadership Conference. This historic event, featuring 18 influential speakers, is scheduled to take place in Ghana from December 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025. The conference aims to empower authors, speakers, and coaches globally while addressing crucial issues such as child labor and trafficking.The conference will host an assembly of renowned personalities, including Bertha Winston, Destinee Brown, Carol George, Dr. Tashina Reeder, Dr. Obioma Martin, Tiffani Teachey, Deshonda Jennings, Lena Payton Webb, Dr. Dominique Carson, Dr. Veirdre Jackson, Inga Nykole, Dawn Menge, Daria Rosen, Dr. Zanthia Reddish, Dr. Ronda Stinson Boyd, Essie Dennis, and Abigale Patrick. These leaders will share their expertise and insights, aiming to inspire attendees to make a substantial impact in their communities and beyond.Empowering Through Rich History and EducationThe pinnacle of this seven-day event will be a significant session held at the Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on January 3, 2025. The castle, a symbol of the resilience of the human spirit through its history with the trans-Atlantic slave trade, provides a poignant backdrop for discussions on leadership and legacy. Conference participants will also have the chance to explore the West African Historical Museum located within the castle, which offers a profound look into the cultural and historical artifacts of the region.A Global Call to ActionThe Soul Serenity & Leadership Conference is more than just an event; it is a call to action for those looking to use their voices to drive real change. This conference aspires to build a community of motivated and empowered leaders committed to fostering global impact through education, advocacy, and direct action.Join UsWe would love to get the chance to share with any media outlet how we plan to empower the community of Ghana with donations, books, information, and more! We also invite all interested authors, speakers, and coaches to join this transformative experience in Ghana, where you will gain invaluable insights and participate in a movement dedicated to creating lasting change. Let's unite our voices to inspire, empower, and make a difference together.For more information, to register, or to get involved, please visitAbout Book Profits ClubFounded by Taurea Vision Avant, Book Profits Club is dedicated to helping authors leverage their books to build successful businesses. Through comprehensive training and support, the club aims to empower authors to maximize their impact and earnings.Contact:Taurea Vision AvantBook Profits ClubEmail: ...Phone: +1 832 400 9593Instagram: @ThebookProfitsclub###End of Release

Taurea Avant

Book Profits Club

+1 (713) 309-9248

email us here