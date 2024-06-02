Celiveo Introduces Celiveo 365 High Security Cloud Print Saas For Enhanced Document Protection In Corporate Environments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jean-Francois d'EstalenxMERIDIAN, USA, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celiveo Introduces Celiveo 365 High Security Cloud Print SaaS for Enhanced Document Protection in Corporate EnvironmentsCeliveo, a leading and ISO-27001:2002 company in cybersecurity solutions for printers and documents management, has announced the release of Celiveo 365 High Security Cloud Print SaaS. This innovative solution offers a cost-effective and efficient way for corporations to protect their printers, sensitive documents, and data. It is multi-region, OS-less, Elastic, CREST pen-tested and built on Zero-Trust-Access.Printing is the weakest link in corporate security, with network printing it is easy for a server administrator to read another user's print jobs from his desk. With the increasing number of cyber threats and data breaches, companies are constantly looking for ways to enhance their security measures. Celiveo 365 is a genuine Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering on Azure PaaS, eliminating the need for on-premises software, servers, or gateways. This not only reduces the cost of implementation but also ensures a seamless and hassle-free experience for users with corporate and mobile print capabilities. It is fully integrated with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Universal Print and Azure for extremely fast deployment with minimal administration cost.Celiveo prioritizes the security of mobile and Cloud printing through its Celiveo Zero Trust Access Print Security framework, anchored on a robust ECC-P256 certificates forest architecture vetting all connections. "At Celiveo, we prioritize the security of printing through our Celiveo Zero Trust Access Print Security framework” said Jean-Francois d'Estalenx, CEO of Celiveo.“With Celiveo 365 we aim to provide corporations with a cost-effective and efficient way to protect their printers, documents, and data through the Cloud. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a comprehensive solution that meets the highest standards of public Cloud security and reliability.“.When print jobs are sent from Win 10, Win 11, MacOS PC, smartphones, tablets, or Chromebooks using Celiveo 365 or Microsoft Universal Print, they undergo full AES256 encryption on top of TLS 1.2 until they reach the Cloud for processing. Celiveo Zero Trust Access and Entra ID ensure secure authentication and transmission of print jobs.Celiveo 365 also offers a cost-effective print solution by eliminating the need for on-premises software, servers or gateways. As a genuine Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering on Azure PaaS, it operates without requiring server maintenance, licensing, or additional costs for cloud traffic or storage. The subscription model follows a simple per-user, per-month, or pay-as-you-go structure, similar to Microsoft 365, ensuring predictability and ease of management. Moreover, it supports a wide range of network printers, ensuring compatibility and protecting your investment.Celiveo365 seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Universal Print, allowing a no-driver, no-agent architecture on Win10 and Win11 ensuring the lowest possible TCO. In terms of reliability and accessibility, Celiveo 365 stands out as a Genuine SaaS solution. Being deeply integrated within Azure, it benefits from the platform's high availability, elasticity, and robust security features. This ensures a seamless and reliable printing experience for users.Security and confidentiality are paramount with Celiveo 365, built upon a Zero-Trust-Access architecture. Communication is treated as hostile by default, the Celiveo 365 certificate-based vetting process controls all connections with the highest security. Furthermore Celiveo is ISO 27001:2022-certified and the complete Celiveo 365 infrastructure is audited daily for compliance with the stringent security standards such as ISO 27001:2013, NIST SP 800 171 R2, FedRAMP M/H, NIST SP 800 53 R5, HIPAA HITRUST,CIS Azure Foundations v1.4.0, SOC TSP, SOC 2,New Zealand ISM Restricted, Microsoft cloud security benchmark, Canada Federal PBMM,UKO and UK NHS, Australian Government ISM PROTECTED, New Zealand ISM Restricted v3. Celiveo 365 does not rely on VPNs, instead employing ECC certificate chains and TLS mutual authentication/encryption to protect endpoints. Document security is provided by Celiveo 365 through compression and double encryption with AES256. Furthermore, its architecture, devoid of VMs, PC or server-based software, ensures uninterrupted service even during OS security updates, as Azure manages security updates transparently.Celiveo 365 is now available for subscription and can be easily integrated into existing Microsoft 365 corporate environments. With its advanced Cloud security features and user-friendly interface, it is set to revolutionize the way corporations print and scan their documents. For more information, visit the Celiveo 365 website at or contact their sales team.About Celiveo:Celiveo, ISO27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, is a printer brand agnostic and a strongly innovative company developing cyber security solutions in the Cloud to protect printers and documents, reduce cost and right-size printers and MFP fleets in mid-size to large corporations. Many large global companies, governments, hospitals rely daily on Celiveo 365 to ensure documents and digital information are not misappropriated, accounted for and end-users do not waste time looking for working printer or for their documents. The global presence of Celiveo allows us to help resellers and integrator to deliver the best possible output management solution in all regions, with local or regional support.Contact Details:USA - Latin AmericaCeliveo AmericaPlatinum Partner Center,580 East Corporate Drive,Meridian, ID 83642,USAPhone: 1 (208) 899 4679CanadaCeliveo CanadaPlatinum Partner Center,7050, Wilfrid-Hamel Bvld.,Quebec, QC G2G 1B5,CanadaPhone: 1 (418) 266 0455Europe Middle-East AfricaCeliveoPlatinum Partner Center,141 avenue de Verdun,92130 Issy les Moulineaux,FrancePhone: 33(0) 146 948 010Asia-PacificCeliveoConnection One,Tower 3 #04-08A,168 Jalan Bukit Merah,150168 SingaporePhone: 65 31 59 05 27Website: /###

