T20 World Cup: WI Survive PNG Scare To Clinch Five Wickets Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) Georgetown, June 3 (IANS) All-rounder Roston Chase's unbeaten 42 helped co-host West Indies beat Papua New Guinea (PNG) by five wickets in the second match of the ICC T20 at the Providence Stadium, here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, PNG's innings began with cautious optimism. West Indies' bowlers, particularly Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell, were in exceptional form, each claiming two crucial wickets.

Spinners Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase bowled economically, tightening the screws on PNG's batting lineup. Despite this, Sese Bau's brilliant half-century, which included six boundaries and a towering six, provided PNG with a fighting chance. Kiplin Dorgia's late blitz of 27 off 18 balls helped push the total to a competitive 136 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 137 for victory, West Indies faced an early setback when opener Johnson Charles was bowled out in the second over. The weather added to the tension as a brief rain interruption forced the players off the field. Upon resumption, Nicholas Pooran (27 off27) and Brandon King (34 off 29) steadied the innings with a crucial 53-run partnership.

Pooran's dismissal, courtesy of a sharp delivery from John Kariko, and King's subsequent removal by Assad Vala, shifted the momentum back in PNG's favour.

Skipper Rovman Powell tried to anchor the innings but could only manage 15 runs before falling to Vala, who was having an impressive spell. The pressure mounted as Sherfane Rutherford was dismissed cheaply, leaving West Indies in a precarious position.

PNG's hopes soared as they sensed an upset victory on the horizon.

However, the experienced Andre Russell and the composed Roston Chase had other plans. Russell's quickfire 15 off 9 balls injected much-needed momentum into the innings. But it was Chase who emerged as the hero, his unbeaten 42 off 27 balls guiding the hosts to a hard-fought victory.

An expensive over from Vala, conceding 18 runs, turned the tide decisively in West Indies' favour.

Despite the valiant efforts of PNG's bowlers, particularly John Kariko, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, and the standout performer Vala, the target proved insufficient against a determined West Indies lineup. The crowd at Providence Stadium erupted in celebration as the hosts crossed the finish line with an over to spare.

Brief Score:

Papua New Guinea 136 for 8 in 20 overs (Sese Bau 50, Kiplin Dorgia 27 not out; Andre Russell 2-19, Alzarri Joseph 2-34) lost to West Indies 137 for 5 in 19 overs (Roston Chase 42, Brandon King 34; Assad Vala 2-28, Alei Nao 1-9) by five wickets.