Three From The Same Family Killed In Puwakpitiya
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Three people from the same family were killed following flash floods in Puwakpitiya.
According to reports, a 36-year-old woman, her 78-year-old father and 07-year-old daughter were swept away by flood waters.
A canal located near the house had overflowed while they were sleeping and swept them away.
Heavy overnight rain had resulted in major rivers overflowing and floods being reported across the country. (Colombo Gazette)
