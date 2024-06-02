Flights Diverted To Mattala Following Adverse Weather At BIA

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) At least two flights heading to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) were diverted to the Mattala airport following adverse weather at BIA.

SriLankan flight UL 309 from Singapore, and Etihad Airways flight EY 394 from Abu Dhabi were diverted to Mattala.

SriLankan Airlines said that flight UL 309 from Singapore to Colombo, carrying 204 onboard, was diverted to the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, 2 June 2024, due to inclement weather at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Under the circumstances, the airline said it made every effort to ensure the safety and well-being of the passengers onboard following the diversion. Passengers were also given the option to disembark in Mattala or remain onboard to fly to BIA.

The aircraft had to remain on the ground at Mattala as the operating crew had reached their flight duty time limitation according to civil aviation regulations. This was compounded by the fact that the flight departed approximately five hours later from Singapore than the scheduled time due to a technical matter. The flight departed for BIA at 10:00hrs this morning with a new crew.

SriLankan Airlines said it deeply regrets any inconvenience caused to passengers due to the flight's delay caused by a technical issue and the subsequent diversion. This measure was necessary to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members onboard. (Colombo Gazette)