Schools Across Sri Lanka Closed Owing To Adverse Weather
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Schools across Sri Lanka were instructed to be closed, Monday, owing to adverse weather.
Flash floods wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, Sunday, killing 14 people, with rivers overflowing and major cities, including parts of Colombo being inundated.
Among those killed were three people of the same family in Puwakpitiya.
The Department of Meteorology said that over 400 mm of rain was experienced in some parts of the country. (Colombo Gazette)
