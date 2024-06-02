Kuwait Order Appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah As Crown Prince
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH Amir of the State of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued Sunday an Amiri order appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
On Saturday, HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait signed an Amiri Order nominating Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince. (QNA)
MENAFN02062024000067011011ID1108286517
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.