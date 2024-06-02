Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Hassan MP Not Cooperating With SIT, Say Sources; Claims Theft Of Personal Phone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, currently under arrest in connection with a sexual assault case, is reportedly not cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Revanna, kept at the CID headquarters on Palace Road, Bengaluru, is being intensively interrogated by the SIT. Despite the allegations, he denies any involvement in the rape charges against him.

Prajwal claims that the rape accusations are a result of a conspiracy. He maintains his innocence and has asked authorities to investigate the motives behind the complaint, which was filed after a gap of four years.

"Many people were working at our house. I do not have detailed information about these workers," MP said, adding that distorted videos were circulated by a person. He suggested that if individuals like Karthik, who are allegedly behind these videos, are arrested and interrogated, the truth would emerge.

The SIT took Prajwal Revanna into custody for six days but found his cooperation lacking during the initial days of questioning. After two days of interrogation, the authorities decided to take him to Hassan to verify his statements as a witness to the incident.

A challenge has emerged for the SIT in locating Prajwal's mobile phone, which is believed to contain obscene videos. Prajwal has not provided clear answers regarding the phone's whereabouts. He mentioned that he handed over a mobile phone to the officials at the airport and claimed it was his only phone. Prajwal further stated that about a year ago, his close assistant reported the theft of his mobile phone to the Hassan police. According to him, most calls on his phone are handled by a personal assistant.

However, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) informed the court that Prajwal's phone has a face lock system, unlockable only by him and his friend Manu. Consequently, the SIT continues its search for the mobile phone.

Sources close to the investigation reveal that the SIT is determined to uncover the truth and is exploring all angles of the case.