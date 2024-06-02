(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kartik Aaryan, an avid supporter, had a lot to cheer about as the Spanish club clinched their record 15th title. The victory came after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in London on June 2. Despite a strong start and opportunities in the first half, Dortmund couldn't break their 30-year wait for a second title.

Real Madrid's Win

Real Madrid's triumph further solidified their status as the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League. This match was particularly significant as Dortmund had hoped to capture their second title after a long wait, but they were ultimately unable to capitalize on their early chances.

Promotion for 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan is also busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Chandu Champion.' Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on a true story, adding to the excitement surrounding Aaryan's recent activities. 'Chandu Champion' promises to be an inspiring tale, showcasing a real-life narrative that has been brought to the big screen with Aaryan in the lead role.

The actor's presence at the Champions League final not only highlighted his passion for football but also provided a moment of respite amidst his hectic promotional schedule. The match served as a perfect backdrop for Aaryan to unwind and enjoy a thrilling sporting event, all while gearing up for the release of his new film.