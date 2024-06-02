Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail After Bail Period Ends

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at the Tihar jail after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1. Last month, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said that the 21 days he was out on bail and which he spent campaigning are 'unforgettable'.

"I am not a criminal because of my corruption. At the party headquarters in New Delhi, Kejriwal addressed party members and declared, "I am going to jail because I am protesting against dictatorship," before turning himself in.

“I do not know when I will return once I go to jail. I do not know what they will do with me. Every moment of my life and every drop of my blood is dedicated to the service of this nation,” Kejriwal said.

He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat on Sunday. Later he visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

He also said he remains confident ahead of the June 4 Lok Sabha election results. The AAP supremo dismissed the exit polls and called them false.“Exit polls for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections were released yesterday. All these exit polls are fake,” Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been charged with multiple offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" in the excise policy case, Kejriwal was described by the ED before Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday.