Bengaluru: Metro Service Suspended Between Indiranagar & MG Road Due To Fallen Tree Branch On Viaduct

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heavy rains have caused chaos to normal life in Bengaluru and disrupted Bengaluru metro services. A tree branch fell on the metro tracks between MG Road and Trinity Station, causing significant troubles in train services. The incident occurred due to heavy rainfall at 7:26 PM.

Following the incident, tBMRCL issued an alert saying, "There is no train service between MG Road and Indiranagar". Currently, trains are operating in short loops between Indiranagar and Whitefield, and MG Road to Challaghatta. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working hard to clear the branch and resume normal operations.

In an official statement, Srivas Rajagopalan, Executive Assistant to the Public Relations department of BMRCL, addressed the issue:

"Due to heavy rains at 7:26 PM, branches have fallen on the viaduct track between MG Road and Trinity. Consequently, there is no train service between MG Road and Indiranagar. Currently, short loop services are running between Indiranagar and Whitefield, and Challaghatta to MG Road. We regret the inconvenience caused and seek public cooperation."

BMRCL has apologized for the inconvenience and is asking for public cooperation as they work to clear the tracks.



Efforts are ongoing to remove the fallen branch and restore normal metro services. Commuters are advised to stay updated through official BMRCL channels and plan their travel accordingly.