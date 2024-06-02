Bengaluru Rainfall Mayhem: Huge Trees Topple Down On Traffic, Several Vehicles Reportedly Damaged (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heavy rains caused chaos in Bengaluru, with several incidents of flooding and tree falls leading to major traffic disruptions and damage to vehicles.

In Seshadripuram, a BMTC bus became half-submerged in an underpass. The bus driver, aware of the potential danger, stopped the bus before it could move further into the flooded area. Among the 20 on board, resident Manikantha emerged as a hero. He bravely helped rescue several passengers, including an elderly woman, two women, and a child, ensuring their safety.

The heavy rains have resulted in several instances of property damage and traffic delays across Bengaluru. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid waterlogged areas. The city's emergency services are working tirelessly to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

Bengaluru experienced another bout of chaotic weather as a huge tree fell on a car near Ramakrishna Ashram, completely damaging the vehicle. Miraculously, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The car, an I10, was carrying three people from Tumkur who had come to the city for a program. Among the passengers were two doctors, who attended the program while their driver, Ganesh, waited in the car.

Having come from Tumkur, Ganesh was unsure whom to contact for immediate help. "What can you do?" he remarked, expressing his helplessness in the situation.

Meanwhile, in Basaveshwar Nagar on Housing Board Road, a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw. Fortunately, the driver had parked the vehicle on the roadside and was not injured. The heavy rainfall also caused a tree to fall near MG Road, leading to vehicular traffic being halted from Trinity Circle. Police quickly barricaded the area, and people were seen walking as vehicles stood still, adding to the confusion.



Other areas in the city also faced similar issues. A tree fell in Padmanabha and another near Devegowda's house, causing significant damage to three cars on the road.

Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory for vehicles moving on BTM layout towards Silk board junction.