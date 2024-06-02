BJP Accuses Opposition Of Undermining Electoral Process, Files Complaint With EC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the Opposition parties resorted to a series of unfounded claims to undermine the electoral process.

"Opposition parties and their affiliated civil societies have systematically orchestrated campaigns over the past several years to target the judiciary and the Election Commission of India. The pattern is clear: first, target the institutions; then, the election process; and if court verdicts do not favour them, target the judicial verdicts," the BJP said in its complaint.

The complaint letter signed by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goel, BJP leaders Om Pathak and Sanjay Mayukh stated that numerous petitions have been filed challenging the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), and the counting process. "The Supreme Court has consistently rejected these conspiracy theories and questioned the bona fides of these petitions, highlighting their baseless nature. These actions are a clear attempt to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court and the ECI," it said.

The BJP further said that this is a "sinister attempt where certain bodies, in the guise of civil societies clearly fronting for the opposition, are now coming ahead to further undermine the electoral process".

"We are concerned about these sinister attempts and feel it is our duty to point them out to the ECI and the public at large to expose these criminal conspiracies," it added.

In the letter, the BJP also claimed that opposition parties have also targeted the media, spreading false narratives to discredit the electoral process.

"They have consistently criticised the media and the ECI whenever results do not favour them, while conveniently ignoring the same process when they win state elections in Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana. This selective outrage and manipulation of media narratives are aimed at lowering the image of Prime Minister Modi internationally and painting a picture of victimhood," it read.

The BJP further stated that they are also in receipt of the "so-called Delhi Resolution, adopted on May 28, by an unknown, unverified persons instigated by opposition parties".

"This resolution outlines a series of actions, more in the manner of a TOOL KIT, aimed at discrediting the election process and creating unrest. This Tool Kit prescribes mass letter-writing campaigns to the President of India, Chief Justice of India, and other officials, and preparing for peaceful protests if the election process is perceived to violate the Constitution," it said.

"While presented as measures to ensure transparency, these actions are fundamentally aimed at creating doubt and unrest, undermining the democratic process, and instigating citizens to resort to anarchy. We do not know whether such resolutions are authentic, but since they have come to our attention, we find it imperative to bring them to your attention as similar resolutions are being circulated to the public at large," read the letter.

The BJP urged ECI to ensure that every official engaged in the counting process is fully conversant with the minutest details of the prescribed process and engages diligently with counting protocols so as there are no deviations therefrom.

It also urged the poll body to ensure the safety and security of the electoral process during the counting and announcement of results, including enhanced monitoring and security measures to prevent any attempts at violence or unrest.

The BJP further requested the ECI to take cognizance of the "systematic attempts to undermine the electoral process and take stringent action against those responsible and issue a public statement affirming the integrity of the electoral process and warning against any attempts to disrupt the democratic process".