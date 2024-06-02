One Dead, 24 Injured In Mass Shooting In US State Of Ohio

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, June 2 (IANS) At least one person was killed and at least 24 others in a mass shooting in the US state of Ohio early on Sunday, reports said.

The shooting happened just after midnight local time (5 a.m. BST) in the city of Akron, the BBC said, adding the city told it that at least 25 people had been shot, out of which one had succumbed to injuries. While many of the injuries were non-life-threatening, some were in a "more serious condition", it admitted.

Police at the scene of the crime, near Kelly Street and 8th Avenue, discovered dozens of bullet casings and a gun from the area.

No one has been arrested or identified as a suspect and an investigation is underway, the Akron Police Department said.

Akron's Mayor, Shammas Malik, and Police Chief Brian Harding later issued a joint statement on social media, assuring that they will "bring those responsible to justice".

"Our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence. With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers," they said in the statement.

Authorities also asked anyone with information about the shooting to come forward, assuring anonymity. "We need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation," they said.