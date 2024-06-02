New Success For IVI Naples In Promoting The Holy Grail And Its Way In Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCCARAINOLA, NAPLES, ITALY, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On June 1 at 6:30 pm, at the Multimedia Museum Santa Maria delle Grazie in Roccarainola (NA), the IVI team of Naples, directed by Salvatore Forte, presented“Lucrezia D'Alagno and the Holy Grail.” This event was part of the prestigious festival“La Damigella del Re,” which celebrates the history, culture, and traditions of the region.

Event Synopsis

“Lucrezia D'Alagno and the Holy Grail” is a performance that explores the life and myth of Lucrezia D'Alagno, a fascinating figure in Italian history. The event recounted the story of Lucrezia D'Alagno, a beautiful, cultured, and charismatic woman considered the favorite of King Alfonso V of Aragon. Celebrated by poets and novelists, Lucrezia, despite her significant influence in the Kingdom of Naples, never became queen due to a tragic destiny.

Participants

.Actors: Annalisa Direttore, Antonio Della Croce

.Narrators: Salvatore Forte, Francesco Afro de Falco

.Technical Director: Ivan De Vita

The performance was an immersive experience, combining live performances with multimedia elements that transported the audience back to the Renaissance era. Actors Annalisa Direttore and Antonio Della Croce brought historical characters to life, while storytellers Salvatore Forte and Francesco Afro de Falco guided the audience through history with their captivating narratives.

Additionally, dozens of attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a museum replica of the Holy Chalice of the Cathedral of Valencia.

Salvatore Forte invited all lovers of history, culture, and theater to join in promoting the Way of the Holy Grail , Route of Knowledge, Path of Peace, "to celebrate the rich heritage of our region and immerse themselves in the exciting story of Lucrezia D'Alagno and the Holy Grail in Naples.”

Organization

The event was organized by Itinerari Video Interattivi (IVI) with the support of the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Campania Region to promote all the work being done to propose The Way of the Holy Grail to the Council of Europe. This activity is supported by the International Association Cultural Itinerary of the Way of the Holy Grail in Europe, which, along with the Italian team, is proposing The Way of the Holy Grail, Road of Knowledge, Road of Peace as a new European Cultural Itinerary.

