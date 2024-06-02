No Relief From Heatwaves In Northwest, Central And East India Until Tuesday: IMD

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Heatwave conditions over northwest, central and east India are likely to continue with reduced intensity during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.“No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over northwest India during the next two days and may fall by 2-3°C thereafter. Similarly, no significant change in maximum temperatures is seen over west India during the next 48 hours and may fall by 2-3°C thereafter,” the weather department said in its latest bulletin on Sunday, adding that there would not be any significant change in maximum temperatures in the rest of the country Saturday, heatwaves prevailed in some parts of Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over south Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, west Jharkhand, central Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Vidarbha. Severe heatwaves have been scorching Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan since 17 May, and Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since 18 May, with temperatures averaging 45-47°C. In India, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh was the hottest city with a maximum temperature of 46.9°C on Saturday's Mungeshpur automatic weather station on 29 May recorded a temperature of 52.9°C and on 31 May Nagpur recorded 56°C, both highest in the country for the respective days and the highest temperatures recorded in India ever. The IMD, however, attributed both incidents to likely sensor errors in extreme heat conditions firesHowever, the heat is so intense that forest fire incidents have been reported in Gurugram's Aravali and in Jammu. Hot weather saps moisture from vegetation, turning it into dry fuel for fire to catch and spread minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the situation of the ongoing heatwave in the country and the preparedness for the onset of monsoon, two days before the election results has instructed that proper drills for preventing and handling fire incidents must be done regularly. Fire audit and electrical safety audit of hospitals and other public places must be undertaken regularly. He also said that regular drills for the maintenance of fire-line in forests and productive utilization of the biomass must be planned arrivesAs far as monsoon is concerned, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal. It further said that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, West-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next two-three days on Thursday declared the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala, one day before its usual date, attributing it to cyclone Remal formed in the Bay of Bengal arrival of the southwest monsoon is crucial for India's agriculture sector. Indian farms rely heavily on monsoon rainfall-with as much as 56% of the net cultivated area and 44% of food production depending upon the rain. Normal rainfall leads to robust crop production, keeps a lid on food prices, especially vegetables, and bolsters growth. Agriculture accounts for about 14% of the country's gross domestic product and July are pivotal months for agriculture, with most kharif crop sowing occurring during this period. The current presence of El Nino conditions, which typically result in weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions, are being closely monitored by scientists. Conversely, the potential development of La Nina by August-September could lead to abundant rainfall during the monsoon season the floods and landslides in the northeast, the weather bureau informed that heavy to very heavy rainfall is seen over Assam and Meghalaya until Thursday sees heavy rain between Monday and Thursday over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and over Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura until Tuesday.

